WUSA
Close
Breaking News WATCH LIVE: Puppy Cam
Close

Metro plans new probe into new trains and shaking homes

Pete Muntean, WUSA 11:17 PM. EDT May 02, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Metro is about to revisit whether its new trains are shaking homes. Sources tell WUSA9 that new ground tests have been scheduled near the Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro in Northwest, D.C.

City Councilman Brandon Todd said he just got an update from WMATA. It says a third-party contractor has identified homes to be tested in early June.

We have been investigating this for three months. We verified vibrations match a passing 7000 series train.

RELATED STORIES:

Feds now investigating if Metro trains shake homes

New Metro trains shaking DC homes

Metro 7000-series shaking nearby homes

 

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories