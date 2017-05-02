Metro plans new probe into new trains and shaking homes

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 15: A Metrorail train takes off from Union Station, March 15, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mark Wilson, 2016 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Metro is about to revisit whether its new trains are shaking homes. Sources tell WUSA9 that new ground tests have been scheduled near the Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro in Northwest, D.C.

City Councilman Brandon Todd said he just got an update from WMATA. It says a third-party contractor has identified homes to be tested in early June.

We have been investigating this for three months. We verified vibrations match a passing 7000 series train.

