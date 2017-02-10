Metro loses federal funds after missing safety deadline

Photograph of a Washington DC metro subway as it comes to a stop at the Foggy Bottom station. (Photo: Steve Johnson, Steve Johnson)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Metro has lost some federal funding for not putting in a new safety program to oversee the rails.

The Federal Transit Administration is withholding five percent of the funds until WMATA comes up with a new State Safety Oversight Program. This amounts to nearly $9 million. Once a new program is certified, the funds will be returned.

“By law, states have the primary responsibility for overseeing the safe operation of their rail transit systems, not only for riders but for transit operators and workers,” said FTA Executive Director Matthew Welbes in an emailed statement. “FTA has been providing oversight for WMATA Metrorail since October 2015, but the role is temporary. We will continue to direct safety oversight of Metrorail only until the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia step up and establish an FTA-certified State Safety Oversight Program.”

In October 2015, after several incidents and a “demonstrated pattern of safety lapses,” Metro was told the group in charge of keeping riders safe (the Tri-State Oversight Committee) was ineffective and the FTA took over safety oversight.

The FTA gave the governors and mayor of D.C., Virginia, and Maryland a year to put a new safety oversight program in place, but the deadline passed Thursday.

