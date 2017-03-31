Metro gives Union Station a makeover

(Photo: Pete Muntean)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - We're tracking Metro. Specifically: a new look for the subway system's busiest station.

Union Station's new paint job that has architects in an uproar. It's a trial run.

Some like it. Others say, it's a big faux pas. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, after all.

Riders can expect the painting to continue through the weekend into next week.

Union Station isn't alone, seven other stations have that white paint on the vault. But, some of them were first painted more than a decade ago.

New at 11. Architects admonish #WMATA's new coat of paint they say will tarnish tradition. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/61ZiT62RIw — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) April 1, 2017

