WUSA
Close
Weather Alert Coastal Flood Advisory
Close

Metro gives Union Station a makeover

Metro gives Metro a new makeover

WUSA 11:19 PM. EDT March 31, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - We're tracking Metro. Specifically: a new look for the subway system's busiest station.

Union Station's new paint job that has architects in an uproar. It's a trial run.

Some like it. Others say, it's a big faux pas. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, after all.

Riders can expect the painting to continue through the weekend into next week.

Union Station isn't alone, seven other stations have that white paint on the vault. But, some of them were first painted more than a decade ago.

RELATED STORIES:

Assault at Union Station under investigation

Union Station reopened after evacuation

Delays and stepped up security at Union Station

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories