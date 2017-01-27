Metro gets rave reviews for handling crowds

Passengers board a Metro train at Metro Center on April 30, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo: KAREN BLEIER, AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The March for Life didn't bring in Women's March Numbers, at least for Metro.

Ridership was pretty normal for a Friday, but it was another big chance for Metro to prove itself on a big stage.

After the March for Life, thousands marched to Gallery Place Metro.

The Webbs came to D.C. from Chicago. Metro was a new experience.

The Webbs said riding the Metro was easy.

That's what the agency wants to hear. Metro has been trying to show it's world-class.

Locals know the delays and decline all too well.

"A lot of people on the train were very helpful with where to go where to get off which door to go up. So people were very friendly, very helpful today," said Angie Maag from Ohio.

During the Women's March, Metro recorded it's second-highest ridership ever.

There were no big problems. Same with Inauguration Day.

That prompted Metro's General Manager to send out this thank you note to every single employee.

"It was a sense of pride. The way that our people performed," said Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld.

From the Webbs, rave reviews. Metro hopes one day commuters will feel the same way.

Here are the hard numbers: 237,000 thousand people took the train Friday morning.

