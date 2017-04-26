Metro denies hundreds of workers' requests for 'sick out'

WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 27: Metro trains arrive at the Gallery Pl - Chinatown Station October 27, 2010 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Alex Wong, 2010 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Hundreds of Metro workers upset with a new sick leave policy attempted to call out sick on Friday, but Metro denied all of their requests.

Workers must now request most excused absences, including sick time, and get supervisor approval at least three full workdays in advance.

For example, someone who will be sick on Friday has to request the time off by Tuesday in order to follow the new policy.

Nearly 500 workers did just that, asking in advance for a sick day on Friday.

But Metro denied every single one of the requests.

The agency released this statement Wednesday evening:

“Metro received nearly 500 advance absence requests for Friday from bus and rail employees, a rate that is many times higher than normal. We have denied all of the requests. We expect to offer full bus and rail service for our customers as scheduled on Friday.”

The union for Metros’ workers, Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, was quick to respond:

“Will WMATA accept the responsibility of refusing a person who is legitimately sick from getting a doctor’s care Friday? Further, will you force them to operate vehicles that transport hundreds or possibly thousands of riders while ill?”

ATU Local 689 said they didn’t ask anyone to call out sick, but they did describe the policy as “ridiculous” and “asinine.”

Metro said it expects to offer full bus and rail service on Friday.

