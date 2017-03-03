Message from missing teen's mom: 'It could happen to anyone'

WAHSINGTON (WUSA9) - It was almost three weeks ago that 15-year-old Makayla Mattei disappeared.

The Prince William County teen left for school and didn't show up on Feb. 17th. Her mother said she left on her own, but she was coaxed away by 21-year-old Meiti Metsla. The 15-year-old met Metsla on the internet.

Police found Mattei and arrested Metsla.

For the very first time since Makayla was found, Mattei's mother is speaking out - with a message for all of us.

