Meet the man behind Craigslist 'creepiest room ad'

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - It's the Craigslist ad for a room that's getting a lot of attention. But not for it's super-cheap price of $250 a month in Northwest, D.C.

The ad's headline is "Hello, looking for someone to occupy my room." The ad goes on to say, "Nothing sexual, but i would like for someone to lay in the same bed as me or on the air mattress. Anyway, I'm Scott. Looking for a possible tenant and friend."

Scott listS what you get in return for your $250 in addition to a portion of his bed, "you get free internet, free fridge use..., free outlets at reasonable use" and more.

Scott goes on to talk about his likes and dislikes, and adds, "If things get more involved, and we get more comfortable with each other, there can easily be more benefits. I pay for a lot of video games, and don't mind investing more time outside of work to help you on projects or be a great friend."

You can read the rest of the ad by clicking here.

People on the blog Popville and on Reddit called it one of the creepiest/weirdest ads they've ever seen, and wondered who would post this. We reached out to Scott and he invited us over. We asked Scott if he could understand why people thought it was creepy.

"I read how creepy it looks to some people and I guess that makes sense. I don't feel like it is because that's how I look at myself I'm not a creepy guy to myself," he said.

Scott explained that he's 23, is a dog caretaker, loves getting out and meeting people and considers himself a chill guy. He lives in the home with his mother and one male tenant.

His reason for placing the ad? He says he is lonely and would like a friend.

"I was looking for someone who's really chill, modest, anyone who doesn't have any like hangups and too many issues with living with a guy," he said.

Scott says he's gotten at least 20 responses to the ad in the last month. One almost worked out.

"I actually met this one girl that I thought was going to be a tenant and literally within that month she showed her real colors, she was really crazy," he said.



Scott says he was surprised his ad caused so much attention. An article about his ad on Popville garnered 120-plus comments. Scott says he found some of the comments funny. One person commented, "Just a suggestion to Scott. Let’s not post that first draft of the ad. Take a few more swipes at it. You should aim for something with less of a serial killer vibe."

Scott says he let it roll off his back. He says the comments that bothered him were the ones suggesting he was taking advantage of women with few options. He says nothing could be farther from the truth. He says he specified women because he was getting a lot of responses from men offering sex in return, something he wasn't interested in.

"Everybody else was like crazy, offering me sex for the room like trying to weasel their way out of paying the rent," he said.

Scott explains, "I was looking for just a friend, because at the end of the day I'm not looking for any hookups, I am completely composed I already have women I talk to so it wasn't like I'm desperate out there."

When asked if he had any regrets, Scott said, "a lot of my friends said you should not open with this is clearly not meant to be sexual because it draws more attention to it possibly being a more sexual thing...I also regret singling out women when actually I didn't care, it was just looking for a friend."

Scott lives in the house with his mom and another tenant. He's since updated his ad to offer not only his bed, but a space on the floor. He says he wants to help out with the mortgage.

