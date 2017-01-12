Meet President-elect, Vice President-elect inauguration stand-ins

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - What do you think? Is there a striking resemblance?



The following is a picture of the Present-elect, Donald Trump and his wife, as-well-as the Vice President-elect and his wife’s stand-in’s for the 2017 Inauguration Dress Rehearsal.

What do you think, doppelgängers? At Fort McNair talking to the PEOTUS, FLEOTUS, Mr. & Mrs. VP Elect #inaug2017 rehearsal stand-ins @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/o0GUt0u3ny — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) January 12, 2017

"I believe he's much handsomer than I but, I'm honored to be a part of this,” said President-Elect stand-in, SGT. MAJ. Greg Lowery.

The four United States Army members were ‘elected’ by command and then went through an audition process to play these roles.



Some may share a small resemblance to their counterparts, but that’s not why the four U.S. Army members were chosen. It’s actually because their height matches the prospective person they’ll be standing-in for.



They group will have to re-enact everything from the swearing in, to moving around with security detail.



It's all smiles now but come rehearsal, it's all business because everything they do could not only impact the safety of the people they're impersonating, but also how it airs to the world.

"It's crucially important because the escorts to the President and First Lady will need to know their route. So they'll need to rehearse escorting someone and they'll need to set the heights of the microphones and the lighting, the camera angles to make sure that everything's perfect for the day of the inauguration so that all goes without a flaw,” said MSG Neil Ewachiw, playing the role of Vice President-elect, Michael Pence.

The Joint Task Force National Region is directing rehearsals they and the stand-ins have once chance to fix any kinks at the one and only dress rehearsal to be held this Sunday, Jan. 15th.



The stand-in’s are also part of the United States Army Band, “Pershing's Own.” As band members, they participated in their fair share of inaugurations … but never like this!

"To take part in it, I just think it's thrilling,” said M SGT Leigh Ann Hinton, who plays the role of Karen Pence.

"The peaceful transfer is really, it's the keystone of our Democracy so what we're celebrating is that act,” said MSG Ewachiw.

Oh and on rehearsal day, they also have to dress the part, says ‘Melania Trump.’

"It's really going to be really fun to wear a nice pair of heels and have some camera time,” said SPC Sara Corry before everyone smiled.

(© 2017 WUSA)