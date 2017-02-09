Md. voters who support Trump give him an A, but could stand to tone it down

BOONSBORO, MD (WUSA9) - President Trump took office three weeks ago Oon Friday. So much has happened in those 21 days.

WUSA9 wanted to revisit a local community that voted for the President, and see how people there view his performance the past three weeks.

Hillary Clinton won the state of Maryland 60-to-34 percent. But in Washington County, Trump won 63-to-32 percent.

If you spend the afternoon with the people who come in every day to Crawford's Restaurant, Guns and Ammo in Boonsboro, and they'll get right to the point.

When asked what kind of report card she'd give the President, Tammy Hoover responded, "So far I would give him an A."

Retired Air Force General Jim Abramson says, "I give him 100%."

Elaine Hart's opinion differed, "We Democrats aren't very happy with him right now. I suspect that he is schizophrenic, I really do."

We asked their thoughts about the travel ban.

"I don't have a problem with the ban. I have a problem with, I'm sorry, the media, calling it a Muslim ban because I don't feel that's what it is I feel that he absolutely 100% has our best interest at heart," Hoover said.

Elaine's husband Jim shared, "No, this probably will not make us safer."

"See, I'm an old government employee and I know how the government runs and he doesn't, and it upsets me. That makes us look bad," said Elaine.

Hoover had the following to say about the ban:

"I think people need to realize, it's not against the religion, it's against a region, and I feel like letting people in our country that are - they said they want to hurt us, he's really protecting Muslims too that are citizens of the United States."

Jim Hart says he thinks the President is intelligent, but he's "hoping that things will settle down and he'll start acting more presidential."

His wife Elaine says she wants the President to slow down.

"I think he needs to take some time to figure out how to do his job and then do it the best he can. I wish him well, he is the President of the United States, but he has to slow down and figure out how to do it," said Elaine.

