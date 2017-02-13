Md. teen missing for 2 months found murdered in Va.

SPRINGFIELD, VA (WUSA9) - A teenage girl who went missing from Maryland in December was found murdered in Virginia this weekend.

Detectives with Fairfax County Police found the remains of Damaris A. Reyes Rivas, 15, on Saturday while helping another jurisdiction search for a missing juvenile. She was located in the 7100 block of Wimsatt Road in Springfield, Va.

She suffered trauma to her upper body, police said. The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

Reyes Rivas, who’s from Gaithersburg, was reported missing in Montgomery County on Dec. 10, 2016.

Detectives are following several leads in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfax County police at 703-691-2131 or you can Crime Solvers electronically by visiting http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637).

