Md. store clerk attacked because of race, court documents say

James L. Odum (Photo: Montgomery County police)

GAITHERSBURG, MD (WUSA9) - Court document’s say a Gaithersburg store clerk may have been attacked because she is Asian.



The suspect, 45-year-old James L. Odum, was held without bond at a Monday arraignment as his victim continues to recuperate.



On Saturday at around 9:47 a.m., Montgomery County Police say Odum went into the Food Express located on the 16000 block of S. Frederick Avenue.

He purchased two beers and a hotdog, according to detectives, and then went to his car to eat his food. Then court documents say Odum returned, grabbed the clerk from behind and told her, “I am going to kill you.”



The victim told police Odum took out a knife and placed it on her side. Odum then attempted to drag the store clerk out to a car, documents say. The victim fought back causing Odum to drop a knife.

Investigators say she continued to fight as the suspect reportedly grabbed her by the neck and tried to strangler her. At one point police say Odum threw the clerk to the ground, causing her to strike her head.



“Everybody comes here,” said Chris Chainey, who described the Food Express as more of a watering hole. Many from the area go there to play the lottery and place bets.



Chainey said he’s seen Odum around a few times. He also interacted with the victim whenever she was there.



“That’s ridiculous. A man that says they’re a man and then puts their hands on a woman is not a man,” Chainey said.



Court documents say the attack did not stop until a random customer walked into the store. At that point, Montgomery County Detectives say Odum was on top of the victim and was about to stab her when the unknown customer entered the store. Odum then stopped, put the knife in his pocket and walked out, according to court documents.



The victim and a friend helped police identify the suspect.



According to that friend, Odum called him and claimed he almost killed the clerk because she is Asian. The friend says Odum’s wife, who recently left him, is also Asian.



Knocking on the doors of both Odum’s home and the friends’ home went unanswered Monday.



The State’s Attorney’s Office is looking into those claims, the role of alcohol and the suspect’s history, which appears to include at least one other prior assault charge.



While they are not releasing any surveillance video, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Officesaid the surveillance and the suspect’s friend, played an important role in this investigation.



“We always appreciate the public helping police identify suspects in serious cases such as this. It especially helps to corroborate video surveillance in crimes that happen at our local businesses. We will not tolerate violence, threats and intimidation against our residents or businesses,” said Ramon Korionoff, public affairs director for the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.



Police arrested Odum on Saturday afternoon at his home.

He is currently charged attempted first-degree murder, attempted kidnapping, and first and second-degree attempted assault.

Odum is due again in court on February 17th at 10 a.m.

(© 2017 WUSA)