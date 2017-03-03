Md. school bus driver charged with sex offenses

KENSINGTON, MD (WUSA9) - A Montgomery County Public Schools bus driver was charged with multiple sex offenses for having inappropriate contact with two 11-year-old students.

Salvador Rodriguez, 59, was charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor, two counts of third-degree sex offense and two counts of fourth-degree sex offense by a person in a position of authority.

Police say the inappropriate contact happened on MCPS buses during Rodriguez's bus routes.

Rodriguez's bus routes included Rockview Elementary School, Newport Mill Middle School and Albert Einstein High School.

Police say on three separate occasions, Rodriguez had inappropriate sexual contact with two victims while they were passengers on the bus. The incidents happened on separate occasions.

Rodriguez admitted to having inappropriate contact with the victims to police.

