Md. renter fighting landlord to get sewage back-up cleaned

CLINTON, MD (WUSA9) - This story was brought to our attention by an e-mail from you. A landlord and a tenant are locked in a dispute that involves a bit of a messy situation.



The mess includes a shower, toilet and bathroom flower covered in what Clinton, Md. renters say is feces.



The question here is who's responsible for the repairs?

"It smelled like a baby using the bathroom like a million times. It's just, ew, nasty,” said one of the kids who reportedly made the discovery on Sunday.

Four days later, some of the sewage went down, but not the frustration.

Jeanette Johnson-Watkins, a renter, wife and mother of four, says she's been fighting her landlord because they refuse to clean-up the mess left by a sewage back-up and she's not touching it.

"Yeah, 'cause I don't know where it came from,” said Johnson-Watkins.

A receipt says a plumber pulled out a pair of underwear after snaking an outside pipe on Monday. According to their rent contract, the family's been renting at the Dalmatia Court home for about eight months now.



Johnson-Watkins adamantly believes the underwear is not any of theirs. Otherwise she says she would've cleaned the bathroom.

WARNING. This is gross. A Clinton, MD renter says she's been fighting her landlord to get this sewage back-up cleaned. PGC involved @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/Jenf2EasNS — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) February 9, 2017

When they texted the landlord, they got the response: "not our responsibility to clean feces of your floor. Common Sense," among others.

"My 5-year-old is asthmatic and he can't be in this type of environment at all,” said the Clinton mom.

Johnson-Watkins’ husband, Greg, says they called the county hoping for help.

"I don't understand how the Maryland government is going to tell us to wait seven days,” he said.

WUSA9 called asking what the family's rights are here. A spokesperson with the Prince George’s County Department of Permitting, Inspections and Enforcement ended-up sending an inspector right away and said it's absolutely on the landlord to maintain the property, especially when there's a threat to health and safety according to Maryland law.



The county is investigating the county’s claims. The family of six is now down to one bathroom.

"For him to treat me and my kids and my husband like this, it's just truly unfair … I wouldn't wish this on anyone,” said Johnson-Watkins.

Later Wednesday evening, WUSA9 did hear back from the landlord company, PAMA Properties, LLC.

“We declined to clean the feces because the issues was not a result of faulty or defective plumbing,” said part of a text message from the landlord. They welcome the county’s investigation.

The Maryland family says they are now looking into rent escrow options.

