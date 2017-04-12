Md. man missing after walking out of hospital

BETHESDA, MD (WUSA9) - A 50-year-old man has been reported missing after police say he walked out of a Bethesda hospital on Wednesday.

Thomas Warren Howes walked out of Suburban Hospital around 9:30 a.m. Police say he has not been heard from since that time.

Howes is described as a white male, 6’1” tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt. Howes is known to frequently travel by taxi.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Thomas Warren Howes is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (available 24 hours).

