Md. man gets life plus 20 yrs. for sexually assaulting elderly neighbor

ROCKVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - A Montgomery County judge sentenced 26-year-old Myles Joshua Bowersox of Rockville to a life sentence plus twenty years in prison for breaking into a neighbors's home and sexually assaulting her at knifepoint in November, 2015.

Police say in the early morning hours of Nov. 16, 2015, Bowersox crept into a neighbor's bedroom window while she was sleeping and got on top of her. They say he started disrobing her, and she started calling out to her roommate. That's when police say Bowersox punched her in the face, and sexually attacked her several times. Police say then Bowersox held a knife to his victim and threatened to "come back and kill her if she told anyone."

(Photo: Alfarone, Debra)

"The victim in this case was in her 60s, she was in her own home. There was a break-in, this is a home invasion, in some instances a woman's worst nightmare. She was in her bed asleep only to discover this man had broke into her window, was literally on top of her, threatening her, threatening her life and committing a series of sex acts against her," said Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy.

Police say the victim suffers from schizoaffective disorder.

In the end, fingerprints and DNA left on a washcloth led police to Bowersox.

Bowersox has a history of crime including burglary and assault in 2013.

Prosecutors say he knew the victim suffered from a mental disability and preyed on her, after getting into an argument with his live-in girlfriend.

(© 2017 WUSA)