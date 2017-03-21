Md. man arrested for fatally shooting 18-year-old in Springdale

(Photo: Prince George's County Police)

SPRINGDALE, MD. (WUSA9) - Police arrested a man in connection with fatally shooting an 18-year-old in Springdale last month, Prince George's County police said.

Darell Alfred, 33, of Capitol Heights was arrested for fatally shooting 18-year-old Shamica Briggs in the 10000 block of Yellowwood Lane on February 25. Police found Briggs in the road suffering from several gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between the suspect and victim. Alfred is being charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. He is currently being held on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text, “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgpolice.org and submit a tip online.

