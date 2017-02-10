Md. jury rejects 'shaken baby' questions

ROCKVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - A grandmother on Maryland's Eastern shore insists she didn't do it, that she didn't shake a nine-month-old baby to death at her daycare.



It was a case that raised questions about "shaken baby syndrome," a diagnosis that has sent hundreds of parents and daycare workers to prison for murder.



But Gail Dobson has just been convicted of murder and sentenced to prison a second time, after a judge and jury rejected her lawyers' argument that little Trevor Ulrich might have died from natural causes instead of being shaken to death.

"He was a healthy, happy baby," said Kelly Ulrich, who has a photograph of her toddler Trevor the night before she dropped him off at daycare in the tiny Eastern Shore town of Trappe. "He was smiling, happy, chubby cheeks, bright blue eyes."

She calls Dobson, 59, a monster. "She was Trevor's monster that day. When I think of the force that she had to use to inflict the injury to the head and brain of my son. She's a monster, absolutely."



Dobson had won a second trial after her first 2010 conviction. A series of stories in the Washington Post in 2015 raised questions about the forensic theory prosecutors used to send her to prison. The series pointed to several parents who's murder convictions had been overturned. Some doctors suggest accidents and underlying diseases can cause the bleeding and brain swelling use to diagnose abusive head trauma.



"They knew I was not a murderer," Dobson tearfully told the Post, describing her fellow inmates. "I've told my family if I have to go back, I'll go back. I'm not going to say I killed someone when I did not do it."



But prosecutor John McCarthy says in this case -- and others -- the doctors questioning the evidence of shaken baby syndrome are just not credible. "Some of the experts that have been quoted by some sources in the media are just not reliable experts. And when they get to court, the get excluded. Because it's junk science."



It took the jury just hours to reach the same conclusion. "My son's not here. He's in a grave. He should be eight years old and in second grade," said Ulrich. "(Dobson) did do this."



Dobson has already spent four years in prison for killing Trevor. The judge has now ordered her back for 16 more.

The Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office prosecuted the case because some of Dobson's relatives are in law enforcement and are friends with the Talbot County State's Attorney.



State's Attorney John McCarthy says Montgomery County prosecutors have now convinced judges three times in a row to exclude "junk science" that questions the legitimacy of shaken baby syndrome.

