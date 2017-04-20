Md. Gov. Larry Hogan's father dies at 88

(Photo: Gov. Hogan's Facebook page)

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan's father passed away Thursday night. He was 88 years old, according to Governor Hogan's Facebook page.

In a post on Facebook, Governor Hogan says his father, Larry Hogan, Sr., passed away at 10:24 p.m. He passed away at Anne Arundel Medical Center, due to complications from a stroke.

The following is the full announcement from the governor:

"At 10:24 tonight, an American hero, and the man that I am most proud of, passed away. He had an amazing life that spanned 88 years. He leaves behind a loving family, countless friends and admirers, and a lasting legacy that won't be forgotten."

Larry Hogan Sr. suffered a stroke on Saturday. He has been in the hospital since then, but late this week his condition worsened.

Gov. Hogan called his father his "hero" in a previous Facebook post and said he's "beyond proud to be his son."

