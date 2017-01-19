Md. elementary students plan to hold march

(Photo: John Henry)

BETHESDA, MD (WUSA9) - A group of Montgomery County kids plan to hold a march of their own Saturday morning.

Five-year-old Zach Mandeville will gather with his friends to march from Farmland Elementary School, in North Bethesda, to Tilden Woods Local Park.

Mandeville got the idea for the march after listening to his teacher talk about free speech and Martin Luther King Jr. last week. Unlike the demonstrations planned for the inauguration, Zach's parents say the one their son will hold Saturday will have nothing to do with politics.

"We're proud of all of them that they're starting to understand what it means to be a good citizen," said Zach's mother, Anne Mandeville.

Kids spent Thursday night putting together signs at Mandeville's home. Some of them read "Let people be free," while others tackled softer topics like "puppies are cute".

About 25 kids are expected to participate. Anne Mandeville said students in the nearby community are welcome to attend.

