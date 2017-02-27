Va. man allegedly bites man's face after making racial slurs

MCLEAN, VA (WUSA9) - A 35-year-old McLean, Virginia man is charged with biting a man’s face after making racial slurs in Tysons Corner Center parking lot last year.

On Nov. 27, 2016, police responded to the parking lot for a fight. When they arrived they saw the 31-year-old victim suffering from a significant facial wound.

Authorities say Robin McGreer approached the victim, started a conversation and allegedly threatened him with racial insults.

The two started fighting, then police say McGreer allegedly bit the victim in the face and left the scene before officers arrived.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

McGreer is being charged with bias-related malicious bodily injury.



