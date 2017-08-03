TEGNA interns volunteer at Fairfax learning center

FAIRFAX, VA. (WUSA9) - A group of TEGNA interns spent the day volunteering with a learning center in Fairfax County Wednesday to help support the organization's fundraising efforts.

The Falls Church-McLean Children's Center is hosting a 5K walk and run on Sunday, Sept. 24 to benefit the nonprofits' early childcare program, which opened its doors nearly fifty years ago.

In previous years, the event has raised up to $30,000.

The center offers childcare and early learning programs for children between the ages of 2-5, often whose families' have limited economic resources.

The classrooms are set up in a 12:3 ratio, with three teachers per a classroom of 12 students. This gives the children the individualized attention in the classroom at an early age, part of their early childhood-education program.

The interns spent the day playing with the children during their activities, landscaping, and making crafts and games for the children and the event itself.





You can join the 5K by registering here.

TEGNA is WUSA9's parent company based out of McLean, Va.

