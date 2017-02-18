No injuries reported in Va. house fire

MCLEAN, VA (WUSA9) - Fire crews responded to a house fire in McLean, Virginia Saturday morning.
Fairfax County home on Turkey Run Rd. went up in flames @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/PmivBtJjQ1— Stephanie Gailhard (@stephitv) February 18, 2017
The fire broke in the 800 block of Turkey Run Road around 8:30 a.m.
Fire officials say no injuries have been reported. The family was alerted to this fire by smoke alarms and was able to escape.
The fire has been put out.
