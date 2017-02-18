WUSA
No injuries reported in Va. house fire

WUSA 11:42 AM. EST February 18, 2017

MCLEAN, VA (WUSA9) - Fire crews responded to a house fire in McLean, Virginia Saturday morning. 

The fire broke in the 800 block of Turkey Run Road around 8:30 a.m. 

Fire officials say no injuries have been reported. The family was alerted to this fire by smoke alarms and was able to escape.

The fire has been put out. 

 

 

