MCLEAN, VA (WUSA9) - Multiple people were found dead inside of a McLean home Friday afternoon, Fairfax County Police said.

It happened in the 1300 block of Windy Hill Road.

Police do not believe this is a random crime and said there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

