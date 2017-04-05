MISSING: 81-year-old man from McLean

MCLEAN, VA (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating an 81-year-old man from McLean, Virginia.

James W. Conrad was last seen on April 4 in the area of Lee Highway and Gallows, in the Dunn Loring area.

Police say Conrad was in his silver pickup truck at a store. He left his truck.

His family says he has a history of health-related issues and requires medication.

Conrad is described as a white man, 5’1” tall, weighing 185 pounds.

He has gray hair, blue eyes and should be wearing glasses.

He was wearing a navy blue windbreaker, blue pants, brown leather shoes and wire-rimmed glasses.

His truck is a 2008 Toyota Tacoma with VA license plates, KMY-1266.

If you see Conrad or his pickup truck or have information on his whereabouts, please contact the General Investigations Squad at 703-246-7800 or the Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131 or Crime Solvers electronically by visiting www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637).

© 2017 WUSA-TV