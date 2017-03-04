MISSING: 17-year-old with developmental disability

MCLEAN, VA (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 17-year-old boy, who has a developmental disability, from McLean, Virginia.

Alex Daniel Terceros, was last seen at Ballston Mall, when his mom dropped him off around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

His mom reported him as missing when he did not come home. Alex has left home before and traveled a great distance before he was located.

Terceros is about 5 feet 5 inches, around 140 to 150 pounds.

He was wearing a black North Face hooded sweatshirt, blue and black shorts and black Jordan sneakers. He was carrying a black back pack.

Anyone who has seen Alex or has any information about his whereabouts, please call Detective Dean Tran at 571-389-3217, or the Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131 or you can contact Crime Solvers electronically by visiting www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637).

(© 2017 WUSA)