Dance instructor arrested for multiple child sex offenses

MCLEAN, VA (WUSA9) - A 19-year-old man was arrested Thursday night for multiple child exploitation and child abuse charges, Fairfax County Police said.

Chase Clark Peklo, of Sterling, was a dance instructor at Adrenaline Dance Studio as well as Stage Door in Manassas.

On February 6, police said an employee at Adrenaline Dance Studio contacted police to report an alleged sexual offense that had occurred between a student and an instructor.

Early investigation determined that Peklo was inappropriately communicating with a 13-year-old and two 14-year-old teenage girls from December 2015 to November 2016. It is alleged that he had a sexual relationship with one of the girls while she was 14 years old, according to police.

Peklo was charged with five counts of possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography in addition to carnal knowledge of child between thirteen and fifteen years of age.

