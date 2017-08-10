Blackhawk makes emergency landing at Va. school (Photo: Bill Lord)

MCLEAN, VA (WUSA9) - A Black Hawk helicopter had to made an emergency landing at a middle school in McLean, Va. on Thursday.

The helicopter made the landing at Longfellow Middle School.

It is unclear at this time why the helicopter had to make the emergency landing.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Black Hawks Emergency Landing at Longfellow Middle School. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/xzowx5AnJ4 — Bill Lord (@wusa9blord) August 10, 2017

© 2017 WUSA-TV