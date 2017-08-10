WUSA
Black Hawk helicopter makes emergency landing at Va. middle school

WUSA 4:31 PM. EDT August 10, 2017

MCLEAN, VA (WUSA9) - A Black Hawk helicopter had to made an emergency landing at a middle school in McLean, Va. on Thursday. 

The helicopter made the landing at Longfellow Middle School. 

It is unclear at this time why the helicopter had to make the emergency landing. 

We will update this story when more information becomes available. 

