Mayor Bowser to sign DC Tracking Bracelet Law

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Mayor Muriel Bowser and top law enforcement officials will sign DC Tracking Bracelet Law Wednesday morning.



The legislation expands monitoring agencies and closes a loophole that allowed people with GPS monitoring devices to remove or disable the device without punishment.



Mayor Bowser announced this legislation was a personal priority months ago. However, after a high-profile murder case at the end of December, public outcry for this type of law heightened.



Back on December 27, police say Adrian Johnson strangled local actress and yoga teacher Tricia McCauley. Her body was found in her white scion in front of CVS on M Street NW.

A week before the murder, Johnson was arrested for stealing and was ordered to get fitted for a GPS tracking device, but he never showed, and a warrant was never issued for his arrest.



Family and friends say if there was some kind of oversight, this murder could have been prevented.



The DC Tracking Bracelet Law will be signed at 10 a.m. at the Wilson Building.

