Md. girl gets to be 'Pilot for a Day' at JB Andrews

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD (WUSA9) - A 12-year-old Maryland girl, who defeated cancer, got the opportunity of a lifetime Friday at Joint Base Andrews.



Carolyn Shaffer, of Davidsonville, got to be a "Pilot for a Day" at the military installation. Shaffer had previously suffered from Acute Myloid Leukemia.



The Check-6 Foundation teamed with Joint Base Andrews to make the day a reality.





Shaffer got to tour multiple aircraft, see demonstrations involving the K-9 unit and SWAT team and enjoy an all-expense paid stay at the Gaylord National Harbor with her family.



George Onyenyeonwu is a retired Air Force Major and the vice-president of the Check-6 Foundation. He said the group enjoys its role helping children.



"Being part of such an amazing team and witnessing how our foundation makes these children smile, motivates me to want to do even more for the families we support," he said.





