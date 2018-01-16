You can now fly to Iceland from BWI for $69

- (Photo: Ingram Publishing)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - WOW Air, Iceland’s budget airline, is offering one-way trips to the Keflavík Airport in Iceland to BWI for just $69. Fares go on sale today and the discounted flights will be offered between January 17 and April 24.

Travelers can also fly to select European cities, such as London, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Brussels, and Dublin, for just $89 one-way.

WOW Air was launched in November 2011 and is headquartered at the Icelandic capital of Reykjavík. While they also offer international flights from the U.S. to Europe, they advertise Iceland as a stopover on the way.

Those not flying from the DMV area can still get discounted flights from select airports, including Pittsburgh International Airport, Boston Logan International Airport, and Newark International Airport.

The discounted flights can be purchased starting today on WOW Air's website.

