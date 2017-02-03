Woman walks in shoes of local Syrian refugees

RIVERDALE, MD. (WUSA9) - Just like many of us, one local viewer wanted to know what it's like to be a refugee.

Judy Zaal, a devout Christian who describes herself as an open-minded conservative, got the chance to put a face to the refugee crisis.

"I wanted to put a face with the word 'refugee'," Zaal told WUSA9's Andrea McCarren.

As luck would have it, Zaal was welcomed into the home of two Syrian refugee families living in Riverdale.

Riverdale, the semi-urban town located just outside of D.C., is home to the second largest population of Syrian refugees in the state of Maryland. Baltimore has the largest Syrian refugee population in Maryland.

The local woman voiced she had never met anyone from Syria before and had only met Muslims in passing.

"I'm excited, I'm very excited," Zaal articulated before telling the two families that she just wanted to understand who they are and what they've been through.

"It was very, very painful and difficult. I couldn't even say goodbye to my own family," Nadeen, one of the women forced from her home explained to the interpreter in the room.

"They took two of my brothers and until this day they still don't know where they are," Ghassan elaborated to the interpreter.

Ghassan was forced to leave his home in Syria because if he had stayed he would have been taken next.

Nevertheless, they are now away from the war zone and here, in the U.S., they have other things on their minds.

Nahid, another woman in the room, pointed out -- with a hint of tears in her eyes -- that she just wants people to understand that they are human beings. "We have hopes, we have dreams."

Leaving your home by force, coming to a new country where a different language is spoken, and bringing children along can be a terrifying experience.

For Nadeen her fears had more so to do with her appearance. She wears hijab. It's her identity. It's her belief.

"Now, with the new president, I am extremely scared. And I am very much terrified to go out." she revealed.

After listening to their stories for several minutes, Zaal uttered "I see you all just as human beings and I'm glad that you are here."

But now that they are here, what does it mean to be in America? What are their current hopes and dreams?

"The most important thing is the children’s education. That they have the best education here," Nahid expressed. "My dream is my children. Whatever my children achieve, it is like I have achieved mysel." she added smiling.

And in that very moment despite all of their differences and the language barrier, the two families and Zaal realized that they are all the same and want the same things.

"I have children. I want the best for my children and that’s what you want. I want the best for my grandchildren," Zaal uttered, with happiness across her face.

They never chose to come here. They never wanted anyone to bomb their homes. But meeting people like Zaal, who are wondering, thinking and questioning is incredible and gives them hope.

And the families have plenty to be hopeful for. Both men in the home are working full-time and going to school, barely making ends meet. Their apartment is furnished by donations. But even with so little, they are eager to share what they have.

The war in Syria has already claimed the lives of an estimate 600,000 people. There are six million internally displaced refugees and nine million other refugees resettled all over the world.

