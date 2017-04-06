Woman found shot on road in Capitol Heights

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD. (WUSA9) - An investigation is underway after a woman was found shot in the road in Capitol Heights late Thursday night, Prince George's County police said

The woman was found around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Zelma Avenue and Central Avenue, authorities said.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police said this does not appear to be a random incident.

Anyone w/ info in this investigation call 1-866-411-TIPS. You don't have to reveal your identity. There is a cash reward.

