Woman found dead near Flowers High School in Md.

SPRINGDALE, MD (WUSA9) - A woman was found dead along the roadway near Charles H. Flowers High School in Prince George's County early Saturday morning, police said.
Around 2:40 a.m., police responded to Ardwick Ardmore Road and Yellowwood Lane for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound.
Prince George's Co. Police say a woman was shot dead. She was found along this roadway near Flowers High School @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/2HUc01lUZR— Stephanie Gailhard (@stephitv) February 25, 2017
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police have not identified the victim.
No additional has been released at this time.
