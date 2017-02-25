Woman found dead near Flowers High School in Md.

SPRINGDALE, MD (WUSA9) - A woman was found dead along the roadway near Charles H. Flowers High School in Prince George's County early Saturday morning, police said.

Around 2:40 a.m., police responded to Ardwick Ardmore Road and Yellowwood Lane for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound.

Prince George's Co. Police say a woman was shot dead. She was found along this roadway near Flowers High School @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/2HUc01lUZR — Stephanie Gailhard (@stephitv) February 25, 2017

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not identified the victim.

No additional has been released at this time.

(© 2017 WUSA)