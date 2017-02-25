WUSA
Woman found dead near Flowers High School in Md.

February 25, 2017

SPRINGDALE, MD (WUSA9) - A woman was found dead along the roadway near Charles H. Flowers High School in Prince George's County early Saturday morning, police said. 

Around 2:40 a.m., police responded to Ardwick Ardmore Road and Yellowwood Lane for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. 

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Police have not identified the victim. 

No additional has been released at this time. 

