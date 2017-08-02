Woman found buried on Ocean City beach suffocated

OCEAN CITY, MD (AP) - The death of a 30-year-old Texas woman found buried on a Maryland beach has been ruled accidental.

Citing a ruling from the state's Office of the Chief Medical examiner, Ocean City police said in a statement Wednesday that Ashley O'Connor of Plano, Texas, who was found buried in the sand, had suffocated.

Beachgoers discovered the body Monday morning. Police spokeswoman Lindsay Richard says only O'Connor's arm was visible above the sand.

Richard says O'Connor got separated from her family about 2 a.m. Monday and walked onto the beach alone. She was later found in a hole covered by sand.

Police say it's not clear whether she fell into the hole or climbed in on her own. Richard didn't know the exact depth of the hole, but said it was significant.

