Woman charged with stabbing boyfriend to death after argument

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - A woman has been charged with stabbing her boyfriend to death after an argument in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

On Feb. 17 around 11 p.m., police responded to the 1900 block of Rochelle Avenue for report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found 45-year-old Roger Allen suffering from a stab wound.

He was transported to the hospital where he died a short time later.

Police say 41-year-old Melba Williams and Allen were in an argument when Allen was stabbed.

Williams was arrested on the scene by responding officers.

She is being charged with first and second degree murder along with assault charges.

She is in custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text, “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgpolice.org and submit a tip online.



