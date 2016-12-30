Bay Bridge lanes reopen after crash

ANNE ARUNDEL CO., MD (WUSA9) - All lanes on the Bay Bridge have reopened after a crash sent four people to the hospital. Two of the patients are listed in serious condition.

Maryland Transportation Authority police said the crash involved three vehicles on the westbound span of the bridge, which connects western Maryland to the Eastern Shore. The span was in two-way operation at the time, meaning drivers were traveling eastbound and westbound on the same span. The crash forced police to shut down all lanes on the span for a couple hours.

Police said the collision started when one vehicle went out of control for an unknown reason.

Two patients were airlifted to University of Maryland Shock Trauma. They’re in serious condition, police said. Two additional patients were taken by ambulance to Anne Arundel Medic Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The Maryland Transportation Authority called it a "serious crash" and said a crash reconstruction team responded.