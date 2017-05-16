Water main break causes closures on Main Street in Ellicott City

ELLICOTT CITY, MD. (WUSA9) - A water main break is causing closures in Ellicott City, about a mile away from where a massive flood hit several homes and businesses in 2016, according to officials.

Howard County police responded to the 8600 block of Main Street for a reported water main break around 3:21 a.m. Main Street is currently closed between Rogers Avenue and Klein Avenue. The water main break created a sink hole underneath an unoccupied car.





Nobody has been injured, police said. Authorities have asked residents to move their vehicles from the impacted area.

Howard County Bureau of Utilities is currently working to shut off the water main break. There is no estimate on when the water main break will be repaired.

The impacted area will be closed indefinitely.

