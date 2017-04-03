WANTED: Person who fired several shots at Metrobus

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD. (WUSA9) - Authorities are looking to identify a person who fired shots at a Metrobus on March 27 in the area of District Heights.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Regency Lane and Regency Parkway, according to Metro Transit Police.

Multiple shots were fired at the Metrobus operating on the D14 route.

According to authorities a male got out of the bus and then fired multiple shots at the back of the bus. Nine bullets hit the bus. Nobody was injured in the incident.

The Metrobus driver moved the bus to a safe location when he heard the shots. The suspect then fled the scene.

Police do not have a motive for the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident or the person of interest shown below is urged to contact Metro Transit Police detectives by calling (301) 955-5000. Tips may also be sent via text message to "MyMTPD" (696873).

