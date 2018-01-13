Waldorf substitute teacher charged with child porn

WALDORF, MD. (WUSA9) - A substitute teacher at a Waldorf school has been charged with child pornography and other charges, police say.

According to police, several students at John Hanson Middle School went to a school resource officer on January 11 and reported that Keith Krikstan, 30, a substitute teacher, was having inappropriate contact with another student.

Upon investigation, officers learned that Krikstan had received the cell phone number of an adolescent girl and had begun texting her in December 2017. They began contacting each other over FaceTime and social media. Krikstan asked the girl to send him explicit photos and he also sent some to her, police say.

Police have since seized Krikstan’s computer and cell phone. He has been removed from the school and has been arrested for child pornography, display explicit materials to a minor, and sexual abuse of a minor.

Charles County Superintendent Kimberly A. Hill sent out a statement to parents and staff acknowledging the arrest. According to Hill, Krikstan was fully vetted by Charles County Public Schools and no prior criminal history was found. Krikstan had worked 34 days at multiple schools in the county since his hiring in September 2017.

Parents of students at the school was encouraged to discuss the situation with their children and report any additional information at (301) 609-6558.

© 2018 WUSA-TV