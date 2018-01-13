WALDORF, MD. (WUSA9) - Charles County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 32-year-old Waldorf man in connection with the murder of his mother.

Mario Marchell Dunn is accused of stabbing his mother, Swanda Ruegenea Dunn, 57, while they were driving home from a relative’s house.

Her body was found on January 11th on Old Washington Road, near Smallwood Drive.

Police said that after the murder, Dunn removed his mother from the vehicle and left her in the roadway.

Dunn was arrested when police recovered evidence linking him to the crime after serving a search warrant at his mother's house, where he lived.

Police said they have no clear motive.

Police said Dunn was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault and other related charges.

