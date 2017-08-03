Virginia man dies after being rescued from Ocean City waters

a view of the fishing pier at sunrise in Ocean City, Maryland (Photo: abriggs21, Custom)

OCEAN CITY, MD. (AP) - Maryland officials say that off-duty Ocean City Beach Patrol members rescued an unresponsive Virginia man who was later pronounced dead.

Local news outlets report that 35-year-old Timothy Thompson, from Prince George, Virginia, was located after witnesses reported seeing a submerged swimmer on Monday. Thompson was taken to Atlantic General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol had cleared swimmers out of the water and went off-duty at 5:30 p.m. At around 7:30 p.m., Beach Patrol Surf Rescue Technicians and the Ocean City Fire Department arrived at the scene after receiving the reports. Thompson was found after authorities began searching and recovery diving techniques.

Ocean City Emergency Services director Joseph Theobald says that officials urge beach patrons to swim only when lifeguards are on duty.

