Man shot and killed in his Capitol Heights home

Prince George's County Police said the reported shooting happened in the 3900 block of Byers Street.

WUSA 5:09 PM. EST December 30, 2016

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD (WUSA9) - A Capitol Heights man was killed in his own home Thursday night, Prince George’s County Police reported Friday evening.

Officers responded to the home of Khalil Wiggins in the 3900 block of Byers Street at about 8:40 for the report of a shooting. They found Wiggins, 44, inside his house with gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital.

Police said other people were inside the house at the time of the shooting. Investigators are interviewing those witnesses in the hopes of getting a suspect description and motive.

Police have not made any arrests at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online.


