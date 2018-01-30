Veteran wants wife's grave reopened in cemetery investigation

CHELTENHAM, MD (WUSA9) - A family that fears being victimized by a suspected burial mix-up at the Maryland Veteran's Cemetery in Cheltenham is demanding the reopening of a grave site to investigate.

Maryland’s Secretary of Veteran’s Affairs ordered an investigation on Monday after complaints about the burial of the wife of 72-year-old Marine Veteran Skip Giddens from Hyattsville, Md.

Giddens said there was nothing dignified about the way cemetery officials cut the time of a chapel ceremony to just seven minutes and then refused to let his family witness the burial of his wife Lynta Giddens on January 2.

Department policies state that families are to be given 20 minutes for a commitment ceremony at state veteran’s cemetery chapels and that “…the family may accompany the remains of their loved one to the assigned burial site and view the internment from the roadside where their safety can be assured.”

The immediate area of active grave sites are considered hazardous because of heavy equipment operations and uneven ground.

Giddens son Chris Teegarden said when cemetery workers were questioned about the grave location after the rushed burial, the workers swapped markers stones and told Teegarden to request a change to cemetery records.

“I have zero confidence that she is where they say she is,” Teegarden said.

Mr. Giddens wants to be buried with his wife but he says he is tortured because he isn’t sure where she is. He wants the site excavated to confirm what happened.

Teegarden said Maryland Department of Veteran’s Affairs Secretary George W. Owings III told the family there may be cemetery video that documents what happened

