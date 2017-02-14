Valentine's Day special: Fill your heart with a pet for $14

(Photo: HSWC)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) - An animal shelter in western Maryland is marking Valentine's Day by offering pet adoptions for the steeply discounted price of $14.

The Humane Society of Washington County says the special applies to all animals, all day Tuesday.

Adoption fees are normally $75 for cats, and anywhere from $25 to $300 for dogs, depending on their age and the length of time they've been waiting to be adopted.

Adoptions Supervisor Cathy Jacques says in a statement that she hopes the special price will enable many families to give the gift of love to a pet.

For more information visit: http://bit.ly/2kFFHHk

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

