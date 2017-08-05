Two people struck by car and in critical condition

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Two pedestrians are in serious condition after being struck by a car in Maryland.
UPDATE - River Rd, Bethesda, In parking lot of Unitarian Church 6301 River Rd EMS transported 2 adults, both Pri 1 to local trauma center pic.twitter.com/aRBEv9PIGM— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 5, 2017
The incident happened around 4:30 p.m in the parking lot of Unitarian Church 6301 River Rd, Maryland. EMS arrived at the scene and transported both people to a local trauma center.
Montgomery County Police said the man and the woman have been hospitalized and remain in critical condition.
