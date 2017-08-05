WUSA
Close

Two people struck by car and in critical condition

WUSA 8:29 PM. EDT August 05, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Two pedestrians are in serious condition after being struck by a car in Maryland. 

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m in the parking lot of Unitarian Church 6301 River Rd, Maryland. EMS arrived at the scene and transported both people to a local trauma center.

Montgomery County Police said the man and the woman have been hospitalized and remain in critical condition.

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories