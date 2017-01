(Photo: Prince George's Co. Fire Department) (Photo: Hughes, Mallory)

CLINTON, MD (WUSA9) - Two adults, two dogs and a bird are without a home after a two-story single family house caught fire early Friday morning in Clinton.

The Prince George's County Fire Department responded to the scene in the 6500 block of Springbrook Lane.

The fire has been put out and the building inspector was called to the scene.

The Red Cross is assisting.