Tornado confirmed in Charles County on Saturday

LA PLATA, MD. (AP) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado was responsible for much of the weekend storm damage in Charles County.

RELATED: Severe storm causes damage across the area

Media outlets report the tornado touched down Saturday and was classified as a lower-intensity EF1 with winds of 90 mph. The tornado uprooted trees in its path and caused some property damage, but no injuries were reported.



The tornado's 8.4 mile path began in north La Plata, then traveled northeast until it lifted in east Waldorf.



The weather service says tornadoes are rare in Maryland in February.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.