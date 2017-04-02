Toddler seriously injured in building fire

Stock Image (Photo: (Photo: Scott Barbour Getty Images))

BOYDS, MD (WUSA9) - A toddler, aged 3 or 4, was seriously injured after a fire started in a structure that partially stored hay and was a residential area.

The building was in the 16700 block of Barnesville Road. Firefighters said the storage area did not catch on fire, but there was significant loss to the residential section.

No firefighters were injured in the fire.

One family was displaced but the number of family members is unknown. Officials have not released the estimated amount lost in the fire.

