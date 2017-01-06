Thieves haul off ATM machine

HYATTSVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - Dramatic new video shows how thieves took off with an ATM in Prince George’s County.

It shows the suspects knocking over the machine with a U-Haul truck at a gas station on Queens Chapel Road in Hyattsville. The three thieves then loaded it up into the back of the truck and drove off.

This is the sixth ATM robbery being investigated in Prince George’s County within the last month.

It may be related to a U-Haul containing several stolen ATMs, which was found in Southeast, D.C. on Monday.

Anyone with information on this theft or any of the recent ATM thefts is asked to call detectives at 301-699-2601. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online.