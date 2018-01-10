The Republican Governor keeping his distance from Trump

BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 06: Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (C) is flanked by Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford (L) and state delegete Keiffer Mitchell (R) during a news conference on May 6, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo: Rob Carr, 2015 Getty Images)

MARYLAND (WUSA9) - Maryland Governor Larry Hogan may be a loyal, lifelong Republican, but he's won't touch President Donald Trump with a 10-foot pole.

Hogan is running for re-election in a state with an overwhelming Democratic majority. His strategy seems to be working.

Hogan's statewide approval rating is running at 67%. Trump's is 34%.

"I was not a supporter of the President's," Hogan said Wednesday. "I want any President to be successful but I didn't endorse the President. I'm concerned about some of the things, some of the tone, some of the issues that are going on there. My job is to stay focused here.

Among Hogan's goals for the 2018 Maryland General Assembly Session that began Wednesday is to work out legislation to ease the pain of the Republican tax bill signed by President Trump in December.

Changes in the Federal tax code could cause a hike in state taxes for some taxpayers.

"Most Marylander's will see their federal tax go down..." Hogan said. "But their state taxes might go up unless we do something.

Eight Democrats including Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker are lined up in the primary race to unseat Hogan in the fall.

